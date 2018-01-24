Rams hire Jedd Fisch as senior offensive assistant

Getty Images

The Rams have made an addition to their offensive coaching staff.

The team announced on Wednesday that Jedd Fisch — Jedd Fisch, not Jeff Fisher — is joining the team as a senior offensive assistant. Fisch’s name previously came up in conjunction with the Falcons’ search for a quarterbacks coach, but they opted to hire Greg Knapp for that role.

Fisch has worked for five other NFL teams and spent the 2013 and 2014 seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Jaguars. His most recent jobs came at the collegiate level as Fisch spent two seasons at Michigan before moving to UCLA last year. He was the offensive coordinator for the Bruins and served as the interim head coach at the end of the year after Jim Mora was fired.

That role gave him a lot of exposure to quarterback Josh Rosen, although Fisch is unlikely to reunite with Rosen at the professional level with Jared Goff already on hand.