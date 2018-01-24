Report: Brian Callahan to interview with Titans, Jets

Getty Images

Brian Callahan won’t be returning to the Lions as quarterbacks coach under new head coach Matt Patricia, but he may not be out of a job for long.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Callahan has set up interviews with the Titans and Jets. Raanan notes that the Titans interview will be for the offensive coordinator job. The Titans had their sights on Ohio State assistant Ryan Day, but he will be staying in Columbus.

There’s no such note about the Jets, who fired John Morton after one year as their offensive coordinator. Word this week was that they’ll promote Jeremy Bates from quarterbacks coach to replace him, but there’s been no official announcement at this point.

Callahan worked for the Broncos from 2010-2015 before spending the last two years with the Lions.