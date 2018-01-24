Report: Cardinals hire Al Holcomb as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Cardinals have done exactly what everyone excepted in filling their defensive coordinator job: They have hired Panthers linebackers coach Al Holcomb, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Holcomb spent five seasons working with new Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks in Carolina.

Holcomb oversaw the development of Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly, who have made a combined seven Pro Bowls the past five seasons.

He will replace James Bettcher, who spent three seasons with the Cardinals and was a candidate for the head coaching job. Arizona ranked in the top seven in yards allowed the past three seasons.