Report: Giants hire Thomas McGaughey as special teams coordinator

The Giants have hired Thomas McGaughey as special teams coordinator, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ Advance Media reports.

McGaughey served as the Giants assistant special teams coordinator from 2007-10 under Tom Quinn. He since has run his own special teams units at LSU and with the Jets, 49ers and Panthers.

He returns to New York as Quinn’s successor.

The Panthers replaced McGaughey by promoting Chase Blackburn.

New coach Pat Shurmur also is expected to hire former Cardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher and former Broncos wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert in the same roles with the Giants.