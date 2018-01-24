Report: Jets interested in Rick Dennison as run-game coordinator

Getty Images

The Jets are interested in former Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison as their run-game coordinator, Manish Mehta of the Daily News reports.

Dennison worked with new Jets offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates in Denver.

Dennison joined the Bills after the team hired Sean McDermott as head coach last year, and he oversaw a unit that finished 29th in total yards and 22nd in points last season.

Mehta also reports the Jets have had discussions with former Titans coach Steve Jackson to become their assistant defensive backs coach.

The Jets announced they have fired offensive line coach Steve Marshall.