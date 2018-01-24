Roethlisberger: Mike Tomlin wasn’t reason we lost to Jaguars

Getty Images

The aftermath of the Steelers’ 45-42 loss to the Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs sparked a lot of discussion about who and/or what was to blame for the team falling short of the AFC Championship Game.

A fair amount of that discussion centered on head coach Mike Tomlin for both his in-game decisions and a feeling that the team was looking past the Jaguars to a date with the Patriots. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said on Wednesday that he doesn’t think Tomlin was to blame for the team’s loss.

“Anytime you lose, there’s always going to be some comments made,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN.com. “You’ll find anything, people will. I don’t think there’s any truth to that. I think guys were focused and ready to go. We weren’t the best on that day. … I think he knows how to coach us and knows how to coach each individual guy and each position, so I don’t believe in that.”

The Steelers chose to part ways with offensive coordinator Todd Haley after the loss, but the organization appears to otherwise agree with Roethlisberger as there haven’t been widespread changes to the coaching staff.