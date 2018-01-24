Saints “not anticipating any big issues” with Drew Brees

Getty Images

If Drew Brees wanted to break the free agent market, he could. But he’s already said he wanted to stay with the Saints.

So the Saints are reciprocating by taking a very casual approach to their soon-to-be-unrestricted quarterback.

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said the team intended to do a deal with Brees, though they haven’t exactly started the process yet.

“We want him to be our quarterback, and we’ll get going on that at some point,” Loomis said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “We’ll get to it. I’m not anticipating any big issues, so we’ll see.”

Of course, the Saints have a head start on the process (free agency doesn’t open until March 14), and a willing participant. But it’s not like Brees couldn’t create a line around the block if he wanted to, and the Saints know that too.

Brees had a fantastic 38-year-old season, with just eight interceptions (his fewest as a Saint) and a 103.9 passer rating, which was his highest since 2013.

“Nothing he does should surprise any of us, right?” Loomis said. “Look, we love him. The impact he’s had on our team, our organization, our city is hard to measure. Nothing surprises me that he does. I’m excited about it. . . .

“Look, it’s beyond the numbers. It’s the leadership. He’s the face of our organization. He’s embraced being identified with New Orleans and all those things that are good for our community and him as well. Sometimes you feel a little awkward piling on these compliments, but he deserves them all.”

And now comes the money which he deserves, and the Saints sound open to giving it to him.