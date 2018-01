Getty Images

The Seahawks are parting ways with Dwaine Board, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reports.

Board has spent three seasons in that role after serving as the Seahawks’ defensive line coach from 2003-08. He also has coached in Oakland (2009-10) and Cleveland (2011-12).

The Seahawks recently hired Clint Hurtt as its defensive line coach to replace Travis Jones as Seattle coach Pete Carroll continues to shake up his staff this offseason.