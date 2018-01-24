Shaquem Griffin ready to prove doubters wrong again

Getty Images

Being at the Senior Bowl makes this an important week for Central Florida’s Shaquem Griffin to make an impression on the NFL, since he won’t get a chance to prove himself to the league all at once again.

The second-team All-American wasn’t invited to the Scouting Combine for some reason — and the fact he has just one hand seems to be the obvious one.

But after losing his hand when he was 4 years old because of a genetic condition, the twin brother of Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin is used to proving doubters wrong.

“I remember there was a time I had a little league coach that told me this game is for two-handed players,” Griffin said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “I read plenty of rulebooks and I never seen that rule. Hearing things like that, I had to take it upon myself to make sure that I show them if no matter if I have one hands, two hands or 30 hands, I can play football.”

There was little doubt of that at the college level, as he was a consistent playmaker in addition to being an inspirational leader. He had 18.5 sacks, 33.5 tackles for loss and forced five fumbles the last two seasons. But he knows when teams look at him, many are going to see what’s missing and wonder if that will keep him from being able to play in the NFL.

“They just really want to see what I can do,” Griffin said. “They want I react when it comes to different defenses. Not all just pass-rushing, but if I can be a stack linebacker, if I can move around, if I have good feet and hips. I think the things they want to see is the things that I can do well. Want to show them all this week. . . .

“They’re not only going to get a guy who can play football but a guy who can change the environment, not only for himself but for people around him. Not only the players in the stadium but the city and the state itself. … Whoever takes me is going to get a special player.”

There will doubtless be some old school football guys who think the sport is far too demanding for someone without two hands. But Griffin has already shown he can play at a high level, and even if he’s never more than a special teamer (such that that’s an insult), it’s hard to see a situation where having him on your roster wouldn’t be a positive.