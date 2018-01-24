Texans claim Montay Crockett off waivers

Getty Images

Texans General Manager Brian Gaine has made his first move since getting hired in Houston.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans have claimed wide receiver Montay Crockett off of waivers. Crockett was dropped by the Jaguars before their playoff game against the Steelers and will officially join the roster of his new team the day after the Super Bowl.

Crockett was promoted to Jacksonville’s active roster in late December, but never played in a game for the Jaguars. He signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent last offseason and caught one pass for 12 yards in three preseason appearances for Green Bay.

Bruce Ellington, who played the second-most snaps at wideout for the Texans in 2017, is set for free agency, but DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Braxton Miller remain under contract.