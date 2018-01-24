Titans adding Kerry Coombs to coaching staff

Getty Images

New Titans coach Mike Vrabel was able to lure one Ohio State assistant coach to join his staff.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Buckeyes assistant Kerry Coombs is joining Vrabel in Nashville.

Coombs began as a cornerbacks coach, but has also been the special teams coordinator there and became assistant defensive coordinator in 2016. He worked with Vrabel for two years, when Vrabel was coaching linebackers and defensive line.

Vrabel was hoping to lure Buckeyes assistant Ryan Day to be his offensive coordinator, but was turned down. Day is a Chip Kelly protege who would have been an interesting addition to work with quarterback Marcus Mariota.