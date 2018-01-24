Titans defensive coordinator will call plays, unless Mike Vrabel tells him what to do

AP

The Titans spoke to James Bettcher on Tuesday, but the former Cardinals defensive coordinator is reportedly taking a job running the Giants defense instead.

That means new Titans coach Mike Vrabel is still looking for coordinators on both sides of the ball and he said Tuesday he is “not going to rush it” by hiring buddies of his without vetting as many candidates as possible. When he does find that defensive coordinator, Vrabel, who ran Houston’s defense in 2017, said he’s going to let that person call almost all of the plays on defense.

“The DC will make the play calls — he will call the game,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “And if I tell him to run something, he is going to run it. … The defensive coordinator is going to call 100 percent of the game, except for when I tell him the one time I want to pressure the quarterback. We are going to have a great line of communication.”

The Titans were interested in hiring Ryan Day as their offensive coordinator, but Day stayed at Ohio State with a new title. He noted on Tuesday that players don’t get in until April 2 while stressing he wasn’t rushing any hires, but one imagines the timeline to fill out the staff isn’t actually that long.