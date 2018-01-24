Vikings will interview Kevin Stefanski for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

It appears the Vikings will choose between an in-house candidate or an external candidate to fill their vacant offensive coordinator job. Mike Zimmer will interview Vikings quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski at his ranch in northern Kentucky this weekend, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.

An earlier report said Zimmer will interview former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell on Friday.

Bevell was the Vikings offensive coordinator from 2006-10 under Brad Childress, with Stefanski working as the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach in 2009-10. Stefanski stayed in Minnesota after Childress was fired and Bevell left for Seattle.

Stefanski, 35, has never called plays or served as an offensive coordinator.

“Kevin is a very smart guy,” Zimmer said earlier this week. “I need to sit down and talk to him. I need to sit down and talk to some other people and figure out what the best thing is for us moving forward.”