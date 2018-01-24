Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The case of Bills G Richie Incognito allegedly using racial slurs on the field remains under investigation.

Expect Dolphins backup QB Matt Moore to end up elsewhere next season.

Will Josh McCown play for the Jets again in 2018?

Patriots coach Bill Belichick stressed how much work his team has to do in a conference call on Tuesday.

The Ravens’ strong special teams are getting some recognition.

Bengals QB Andy Dalton‘s foundation is getting noticed after Bills fans flooded it with donations.

New Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley may be a controversial hire.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin may need to change the culture.

The Texans added WR Montay Crockett off waivers from the Jaguars.

Can Josh McDaniels help the Colts compete in the AFC South?

Jaguars owner Shad Khan is on the league’s committee on social justice issues.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel is working on his coaching staff.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph says at the Senior Bowl that he’s looking for players who love football.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid could learn something from his protege Doug Pederson.

New Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther calls Khalil Mack the centerpiece of his defense.

Chargers S Tre Boston is trying to learn the broadcasting business.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has reiterated that coach Jason Garrett is not on the hot seat.

Could Wyoming QB Josh Allen spend a year backing up Eli Manning, as his heir apparent?

The Eagles have proven a lot of doubters wrong.

Could Baker Mayfield wind up in Washington?

Expect to see more run-pass options from the Bears this year.

Here’s a look at the Senior Bowl from the Lions’ perspective.

The Packers may make some personnel department changes, but not until after the draft.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has plenty of work to do on offense this offseason.

New Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner thinks the team can win big and win soon.

Working the Pro Bowl means missing the Senior Bowl for Saints coaches.

Former Buccaneers RB Warrick Dunn is being recognized as a legend at the Pro Bowl, which he says means he’s getting old.

New Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks is well regarded around the NFL.

Will the Rams draft a cornerback in the first round?

The Seahawks now have seven Pro Bowlers.

Ohio State’s Denzel Ward is a popular pick in 49ers mock drafts.