Yannick Ngakoue, Richie Incognito spoke before Pro Bowl practice

AP

The last time Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and Bills guard Richie Incognito were on the same field was in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and Ngakoue said after the game that Incognito used racial slurs during the game.

The two men are back on the same field this week as members of the AFC Pro Bowl team and Ngakoue said on Wednesday that they met and spoke about what happened before the first practice of the week. Ngakoue did not provide any details about the conversation and Incognito passed on a chance to speak to reporters.

Ngakoue’s teammate Malik Jackson doesn’t know what the two men said to each other, but was happy to see them talking.

“We [NFL payers] have a huge respect for each other and sometimes the heat of the moment can get to you and you can say things you might not really mean or do things you might not really mean and be apologetic for it,” Jackson said, via ESPN.com. “I think it shows the true character of a man to come and apologize and/or talk about it to clear the air.”

The NFL announced they would look into Ngakoue’s allegation and said this week that the investigation is ongoing, although there was a report that Incognito will not face any punishment.