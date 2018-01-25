Andy Reid: No thought to replacing Bob Sutton

Getty Images

The Chiefs were faced with replacing their offensive coordinator after Matt Nagy was hired as the head coach of the Bears this month, but they won’t be doing the same on the defensive side.

Coach Andy Reid confirmed on Wednesday that defensive coordinator Bob Sutton will remain in the job he’s held since 2013. Reid acknowledged that there are some people who think that’s a mistake after watching the Chiefs give up an 18-point lead and 202 rushing yards in their playoff loss to the Titans, but said it never crossed his mind to make a change.

“There’s nothing going on there,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “I know everybody has their opinion on everything, just like they did when they wanted me to bench Alex [Smith]. That turned out pretty good. So [replacing Sutton] is not where I’m at or have ever been. I don’t listen to any of that. I do what I think is right for the Kansas City Chiefs.”

There are spots like cornerback that have clear need for improvement in 2018 and the Chiefs will have to address them this offseason. They’ll also hope to have safety Eric Berry and linebacker Dee Ford back healthy as part of a more effective defensive mix.