Bill O’Brien hopeful Deshaun Watson will be able to take part in OTAs

Getty Images

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said Wednesday that quarterback Deshaun Watson is making strong progress in his recovery from a torn ACL sustained in early November.

According to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, O’Brien hopes Watson will be able to do some limited work during organized team activities in May.

“He’s working hard to get back and I know he’s ahead of schedule,” O’Brien said. “I’m hoping … that he can at least maybe participate in 7-on-7 [drills]. Maybe not team drills, but [maybe] he can do 7-on-7s or one-on-ones and things like that. But we’ll see.”

Watson had just thrown for 402 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-38 loss to the Seattle Seahawks when he injured his knee in practice the following week. He’d posted four straight starts with a passer rating over 100.o.

If Watson has no setbacks of significance, he should be healthy in time for the start of training camp at the end of July.