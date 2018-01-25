Bills axe analytics staff

Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane is going in a different direction on the analytics front.

The Bills dismissed director of analytics Michael Lyons and system analyst Peter Linton, Tim Graham of the Buffalo News reports.

Beane, who inherited the analytics staff when he took the Buffalo G.M. job in May, is expected to hire new people for a new analytics department, but it’s unclear exactly what they’ll do in Buffalo. When Bills President Russ Brandon has discussed the analytics people in the past, he detailed their work in areas such as helping the team determine the right ticket prices. That’s not exactly what disciples of Bill James think of when they think of analytics.

It’s unclear how much Beane and Bills coach Sean McDermott think analytics can help with roster building and in-game strategy, but whatever plans the Bills have in the analytics realm, they’ll be going in a different direction.