Cardinals expected to hire Mike McCoy as their offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Mike McCoy’s interview in Arizona apparently went well.

Shortly after Steve Wilks became the new head coach of the Cardinals, he interviewed McCoy to be his offensive coordinator. And now McCoy is expected to get that job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCoy began the 2017 season as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator but didn’t make it through the season, getting fired as Denver’s offense sunk to near the bottom of the league. Prior to 2017, McCoy spent four years as head coach of the Chargers. He also had a previous stint as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator and was a longtime Panthers assistant before that.

The big question facing McCoy will be the identity of his starting quarterback. With Carson Palmer retiring, the Cardinals don’t know who will be leading McCoy’s offense. If they draft a quarterback, McCoy will have a big job getting that rookie ready to play.