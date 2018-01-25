Carson Wentz leads all player merchandise sales for 2017 on NFLShop.com

Getty Images

His team made it two the Super Bowl, but he won’t be playing in the game. The consolation? He’s top seller of merchandise among all NFL players.

Per NFL.com, by way of SportsBusiness Daily, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was the No. 1 mover of merchandise in the NFL for the 2017 season sold through NFLShop.com.

Coming in second place was Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who continues to sell jerseys and other gear with his name or likeness on it despite the fact that anyone who has ever wanted to buy anything with his name or likeness on it has had a generation to do so.

Rounding out the top five are Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The No. 6 spot went to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Steelers tackle Alejandro Villaneuva was No. 7. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski came in at No. 8, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen at No. 9, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was No. 10.

No other Eagles or Patriots player appears in the balance of the top-30 list published by the league.