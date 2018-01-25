Chargers could draft a quarterback for first time since 2013

Getty Images

Philip Rivers is 36. Yet, the Chargers have only Cardale Jones behind their starting quarterback, with 34-year-old Kellen Clemens becoming a free agent in March. Neither is considered Rivers’ eventual replacement.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco acknowledges the team has to begin planning for life after Rivers.

“We know he’s not going to play 10 more years,” Telesco said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We have to have a plan moving forward . . . but that right moment, right guy, right time hasn’t quite gotten there yet for us.”

There is a good chance the Chargers draft a quarterback for the first time since 2013 when they selected Brad Sorensen in the seventh round.

Rivers is under contract for the next two seasons, which would give the Chargers time to groom his eventual replacement without rushing a rookie into the lineup.