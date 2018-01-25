David Irving unlikely to get long-term deal from Cowboys this offseason

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving likely isn’t going anywhere this offseason, but he likely isn’t getting a long-term deal either.

“It’ll be a difficult one and probably, if anything, he needs to put together a full season and consistency and all of that,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “Obviously played outstanding when he was healthy. DeMarcus Lawrence put together a full, great year, and obviously that’s important. Therefore, I think it’d be real difficult to figure out something long term with David.”

The team likely will place a second-round tender on Irving, a restricted free agent, according to George. That would allow Irving to negotiate with other teams, but the Cowboys can match any deal and would receive a second-round choice if they choose not to.

Irving served a four-game suspension to start the season and ended the season sitting out the final four games with a concussion. He has had games of brilliance, including a 2016 game against the Packers when he earned defensive player of the week. But Irving has yet to show any consistency, although he did have a career-high seven sacks in eight games.