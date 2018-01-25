Drew Brees: “I’m not going anywhere else”

Getty Images

Drew Brees was as emphatic as he has been about his future, promising he will remain in New Orleans next season.

“New Orleans Saints,” Brees said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “I’m not going anywhere else.”

Brees is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March. But he wants to return, and the Saints want him to return.

“We want him to be our quarterback, and we’ll get going on that at some point,” General Manager Mickey Loomis said at the Senior Bowl this week. “We just finished our season. . . . We’ll get to it. I’m not anticipating any big issues, so we’ll see.”

Both sides seem content with another one-year deal. Now, it’s just a matter of figuring out the details.

Then, it’s about trying to win two more games than they won this year.

“I feel good about it,” Brees said. “I know the pieces are there, but it’s the mindset coming in every year. You never start where you finish. You never start off where you finished the preseason before. You start over. You’ve got to re-establish your identity. You’ve got to come in with a growth mindset that, ‘We’ve got to get better, and we’ve got to get better faster than everybody else.’”