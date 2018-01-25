Drew Brees: “I’m not going anywhere else”

Posted by Charean Williams on January 25, 2018, 7:37 PM EST
Drew Brees was as emphatic as he has been about his future, promising he will remain in New Orleans next season.

“New Orleans Saints,” Brees said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “I’m not going anywhere else.”

Brees is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March. But he wants to return, and the Saints want him to return.

“We want him to be our quarterback, and we’ll get going on that at some point,” General Manager Mickey Loomis said at the Senior Bowl this week. “We just finished our season. . . . We’ll get to it. I’m not anticipating any big issues, so we’ll see.”

Both sides seem content with another one-year deal. Now, it’s just a matter of figuring out the details.

Then, it’s about trying to win two more games than they won this year.

“I feel good about it,” Brees said. “I know the pieces are there, but it’s the mindset coming in every year. You never start where you finish. You never start off where you finished the preseason before. You start over. You’ve got to re-establish your identity. You’ve got to come in with a growth mindset that, ‘We’ve got to get better, and we’ve got to get better faster than everybody else.’”

  2. Good Grief! If the man better known as “DaBreeze” can’t get $35M per season, compared to Derek Carr (QB/Oakland)’s $25M, then something is most definitely wrong with the NFL.

    Brees, despite having only one (1) SB ring, is the greatest living “artisan” QB: one who can make every throw, especially “break-basket” throws-into-tight-windows. Aaron Rodgers “can’t touch this!”

  4. And I believe him. Brees has become an icon in New Orleans, owning restaurants and other ventures. He lives in the city, not the suburbs which is a huge thing to the natives. I do not think he would ever leave New Orleans, where he and his wife have four children, the eldest two must be in grade school. The family situation will weigh strongly in this decision. Unlike most NFL players, Brees was able to raise his family in one city in which he is king; I see the odds are stacked in favor of him returning under another one year contract. He is financially set for life already, the remaining money he makes in the league is lagniappe. Sean Peyton will tell him when it’s time, and word is Peyton loves Baker Mayfield who looks a lot like a Brees clone. No one would be shocked to see the Saints draft Mayfield if he’s available, and I think Brees would be a great mentor for two or more years.

