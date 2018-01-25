Fletcher Cox will play in a Super Bowl, claims he has never watched one

Getty Images

Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox will finally get to see a Super Bowl this year, because he’ll be playing in it.

Cox said Wednesday that he doesn’t know what the hype surrounding the Super Bowl is like because he has never watched a Super Bowl.

“I don’t watch football,” Cox said, via NJ.com. “I don’t watch sports . . . I’ve told you that before. I don’t watch sports. You know that.”

If he’s not a big football fan, Cox is far from alone among NFL players. Patriots linebacker James Harrison said recently that he doesn’t watch football either. Not everyone with great talent for playing a sport also enjoys watching that sport. There are probably more players who don’t watch football than most fans would think.

UPDATE 5:42 a.m. ET: As a reader pointed out, Cox sure seems to have been watching the Super Bowl three years ago, as he posted this tweet at the precise moment that Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson.

