Get to know Steve Wilks, Cardinals coach

Thursday’s PFT PM includes an interview with the newest NFL head coach.

He’s Steve Wilks. The former Panthers assistant head coach/defensive coordinator got the Arizona job after a second interview prompted the Cardinals not to conduct any other second interviews with any other candidates and to go all in with Wilks.

It’s a must-listen for fans of the Cardinals, along with fans of the other teams in the NFC West. It’s also important listening for any NFL fans who want to get a feel for the guys who are coaching the NFL’s teams, especially if (as in this case) they’ve never coached an NFL team before.

The latest edition of the podcast opens with some XFL talk before the Wilks interview, and ends with as many answers to as many of your questions as I could jam into the show.