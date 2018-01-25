Gettleman hints at a quick turnaround in New York

Getty Images

The Giants lost more games in 2017 than they ever have lost in any prior NFL season. But their new General Manager thinks that the team is much better than 3-13.

“There’s talent here now,” Dave Gettleman recently told the franchise’s official website. “There’s talent on this team. I went to Carolina and they’re coming off, I think, four consecutive losing seasons and we went 12-4. [Editor’s note: It was three straight losing seasons from 2012 through 2010 and 8-8 in 2009.] I’m not saying we’re going to replicate that, but I’m saying you’ve seen quick turnarounds in this league. It happens all the time. We’re going to build it one brick at a time. We’re going to see what we have. I have not had the opportunity to study our personnel yet. That’s my job Monday. I’m going to turn my cell phone off and just watch film for five days until my eyes bleed.”

If he’s going to be watching 2017 film, Gettleman’s eyes may be bleeding in five hours, not five days. Especially since most of the film won’t include a player with whom Gettleman claims he’s smitten: Receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“People are going to call me crazy, but in that [2014] draft the only guy I would have taken over Kelvin Benjamin, who [the Panthers] took, the only guy I would have taken over him was Odell,” Gettleman said. “That’s it. . . . The bottom line is he’s a wonderfully talented player and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Gettleman may not be looking forward to one specific project on which he’ll be working with Beckham. It’s called “Odell’s Second Contract,” and it’s not going to be cheap. Especially since Gettleman essentially has placed Beckham above other 2014 draft picks like Aaron Donald, Jadeveon Clowney, and Khalil Mack.