Hamilton Tiger-Cats will “be patient” with Johnny Manziel

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2018, 11:33 AM EST
Getty Images

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL held onto negotiating rights to Johnny Manziel by offering him a contract earlier this month.

Manziel’s agent Erik Burkhardt responded to that by imposing a January 31 deadline to reach a “fair deal” with the quarterback or they will turn their “focus to several other professional options readily available to us.” In an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Alex Marvez, Rick Neuheisel and Mark Dominik, Tiger-Cats General Manager Eric Tillman said he doesn’t feel rushed by the attempt to impose a deadline on Manziel returning to the field in Canada.

“A lot of stuff happens in the negotiation process,” Tillman said. “We have a lot of respect for Erik. Our meetings with Johnny have been good.  We’ll be patient. I know the deadline is there but will be fluid. There’s a lot of time between now and the beginning of camp [in May]. … There aren’t many benefits of being 60, which I am now, but one is that you learn the value of patience. [Burkhardt] is doing his job and trying to represent his client. Johnny certainly is a guy that was an elite player and has a high profile. I’m not going to negotiate obviously on the air but we understand that [deadline] is just part of the process.”

Tillman said Manziel’s accuracy was “absolutely ridiculous” in workouts for the team and that he thinks it will be “a win-win situation” if a deal can be worked out. It’s not clear what other options Manziel would pursue given the lack of NFL interest, although another one may make itself known later on Thursday.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Hamilton Tiger-Cats will “be patient” with Johnny Manziel

  2. They’re going to have to be. It may take him some time to find a Canadian blow dealer, figure out which bars are the best to hop around at, etc.

  4. “several other professional options readily available to us”
    __________________

    But none of them playing football. The NFL certainly is done calling and Hamilton has exclusive CFL rights at the moment. Johnny’s only shot back into the NFL would be signing quickly and quietly with Hamilton and showing he can play and not be a distraction.

  6. Look dude, either you want to play or you don’t. There’s plenty of ways for you to make money with your name off the field. There’s literally only one way left for you to make money ON the field. Take it or leave it.

  7. better sign him quick. mcmahon is gonna come calling

    ___________________________________________________

    Thought the same thing. CFL will not be able to match what McMahon will offer him (of course all depends on when they start play).

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!