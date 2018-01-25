Houston Rockets G.M. joins the anti-football idiot parade

Getty Images

Mark Cuban isn’t the only figure connected to a Texas basketball team who is taking shots at the unofficial sport of Texas.

Houston Rockets G.M. Daryl Morey recently predicted the demise of the NFL in a social-media post.

“Tick tock it is just a matter of time before the NFL is basically irrelevant as a sport,” Morey said. “No global base, no one plays anymore.”

The cartoonishly misguided claim came in response to comments regarding the NBA’s desire to get a pie of the gambling pie, if/when New York legalizes sports wagering. So does Morey think the NFL won’t try to do the same thing? And does Morey not realize that, because BILLIONS more already are wagered on the NFL than the NBA, the NFL will generate even more money when the football and basketball leagues are getting a cut of the total action?

Also, to the extent that Morey believes “no one plays [football] anymore,” he should open his eyes and/or remove his head from an orifice that would keep his eyes covered. He lives and works in Texas. College and high school football is everywhere in Texas. And neither college nor high school football is going anywhere any time soon (or ever) in Texas, even if participation at the youth level has declined over time.

I know, it’s hard for these other sports to accept the NFL’s dominance. And, I know, it costs nothing to make self-serving proclamations about the demise of a sports league that currently is doing far better than the NBA. The only risk to uttering such ridiculousness is being called an idiot.

So, Daryl, you’re an idiot.