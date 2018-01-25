Jarvis Landry: Contract talks “moving slowly”

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry said last week that there had not been any contract talks with the team since an exchange of proposals in December and said he felt the process was “disrespectful.”

It sounds like the situation may have changed a bit since Landry last weighed in. Landry gave an update from Pro Bowl practice in Orlando on Thursday and said that there’s been a little progress.

“They’re moving. They’re moving slowly, but they’re moving,” Landry told Jane Slater of NFL Media. “And again for me, [for] the most part I’ve been out trying to enjoy my time with my family, with these other guys — these talented guys around the league, and just letting the rest take care of itself.”

Landry’s update comes a day after Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reported that Landry is pessimistic about his chances of returning to the Dolphins. Dolphins executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum also talked about Landry on Wednesday, but only said the team would see where things go with “more time to go before the deadline.”

Landry’s agent said last week that his client won’t be taking a discount to stay with the Dolphins, which may mean we get to March before there’s any resolution as the opening of the legal tampering window will give Landry a chance to see what other offers are on the table.