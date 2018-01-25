Jay Ajayi limited at Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

The Eagles released an injury report on Wednesday, although it was based on estimated practice participation because the team didn’t actually get on the field.

That estimation included full practice participation for running back Jay Ajayi, who is listed with an ankle injury. The Eagles did get on the field Thursday and Ajayi fell into a different category on the injury report.

Ajayi is listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s session. Given the amount of time until Super Bowl LII and the fact that Ajayi hasn’t missed any time, it seems a good bet that they’re just managing his reps in order to keep him as fresh as possible for the matchup with the Patriots.

Running back Kenjon Barner was the only player not to participate on Thursday. Barner has an illness. Linebacker Dannell Ellerbe was a full participant after Wednesday’s estimation that he would have sat out practice due to a hamstring problem.