John Dorsey defends Baker Mayfield’s character

Browns General Manager John Dorsey doesn’t see Johnny Manziel when he studies Baker Mayfield.

“Are there character concerns about him?” Dorsey said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “You guys create a narrative that you try to portray him as one.”

Dorsey defended Mayfield despite the Oklahoma quarterback’s arrest a year ago for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and fleeing and resisting arrest.

“Every young man will make a mistake in his life, I bet you,” Dorsey said. “And I think he’s very remorseful of that mistake, and I think he’s moved forward from that, and he’s trying to make himself a better person, going through the process.”

The Browns hold the No. 1 overall pick, which they are expected to use on a quarterback. USC’s Sam Darnold, UCLA’s Josh Rosen and Wyoming’s Josh Allen are in the conversation.

Cabot had several quotes from anonymous NFL scouts and front office personnel who raise red flags, including two who compared Mayfield to Manziel. Mayfield insisted earlier this week he was not Manziel.