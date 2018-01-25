Josh McDaniels to have second Colts interview tomorrow

Getty Images

The Colts can’t hire Josh McDaniels, or even offer him a job (wink, wink) until after the Super Bowl.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Patriots offensive coordinator is having his “second interview” with Colts owner Jim Irsay and General Manager Chris Ballard tomorrow.

It will obviously be a crucial interview for him, he might not get the job if it doesn’t go well. (Sorry, sarcasm filter is on the fritz this morning.)

But it does give the soon-to-be Colts braintrust a chance to plan future moves such as coaching staffs and such, since they’ll be significantly behind the process of building a staff.