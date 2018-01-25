Josh McDaniels to have second Colts interview tomorrow

The Colts can’t hire Josh McDaniels, or even offer him a job  (wink, wink) until after the Super Bowl.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Patriots offensive coordinator is having his “second interview” with Colts owner Jim Irsay and General Manager Chris Ballard tomorrow.

It will obviously be a crucial interview for him, he might not get the job if it doesn’t go well. (Sorry, sarcasm filter is on the fritz this morning.)

But it does give the soon-to-be Colts braintrust a chance to plan future moves such as coaching staffs and such, since they’ll be significantly behind the process of building a staff.

 

14 responses to “Josh McDaniels to have second Colts interview tomorrow

  2. He has in a great position. If he doesn’t get the job for what ever reason he can always keep doing what he is doing, being the OC for the best team in the NFL. That is not a bad spot to be in.

  3. Not really sure why Josh wants to coach the Colts…..don’t really see ANYTHING overly appealing there to build off of….
    He’ll definitely have his work cut out for him…. huge rebuild !!!

  4. Yeah, I get it that they are gaming the system in a way. But who cares? I am sure he is keeping full up on his responsibilities to the Patriots and no harm minimizing the time disadvantage he gets hit with on his new endeavor just because he is doing so well with his current ine.

  5. kissbillsrings says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:49 am
    Not really sure why Josh wants to coach the Colts…..don’t really see ANYTHING overly appealing there to build off of….
    He’ll definitely have his work cut out for him…. huge rebuild !!!

    ============================================

    andrew luck truly is a generational talent if he can be put in a place to succeed (you know someone to block for him and hand off to). thats why people want to coach the colts. thats the only reason.

  7. kissbillsrings says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:49 am
    Not really sure why Josh wants to coach the Colts…..don’t really see ANYTHING overly appealing there to build off of….
    =================================================================
    Andrew Luck.

  8. I don’t think teams should have more than one interview with guys still active in the postseason. It isn’t just an hour’s chat over coffee, these things are 8hr affairs, plus of course the guy’s preparation beforehand which must take up at least a day beforehand. The Colts already hand one go, and now want another? It would be fairer to all if the league’s staff hiring cycle was mandated not to start until after the SB.

  9. .
    @billsrings

    You’re correct that it’s a huge rebuild. However, on the plus side, the Colts have Luck returning, a GM with a brain, cap space and the #3 pick in the draft. Don’t underestimate the value of the #3 pick. If QBs go to Cleveland and the Giants at #1 and #2, that leaves the Colts in a great position to move out in exchange for a treasure trove of choices down the road.
    Depending on Lucks health, they could turn it around in a hurry. Even with Brissett they were competitive every week.
    .

  12. Going with Luck as your quarterback seems awful risky now that he’s been knocked around and abused for a few years. Is he suddenly going to start playing 16 game seasons?

  14. andrew luck truly is a generational talent if he can be put in a place to succeed (you know someone to block for him and hand off to). thats why people want to coach the colts. thats the only reason.

    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
    Not any more. Now he’s a guy who has not played in two years and his ability to play to the same level is unanswerered. Hell, even his owner questioned if his mind is screwed up by the pain.

    Basically, he’s at the same place as Teddy Bridgewater at this point. Until he proves he’s healthy and can withstand the punishment, he’s a huge question mark. Now Brissett is someone McDaniels can develop and he knows it.

