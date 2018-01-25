Les Snead: Rams will “always keep room in the budget” for Aaron Donald

Getty Images

Getting a new contract done with star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is perhaps the single most important task of the offseason for Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead.

Snead has called getting a deal done a “major priority” for the franchise this offseason. It would also be nice for the team to not have to worry about another potential hold out from training camp as Donald tries to leverage a new contract.

Regardless of when a deal gets done, Snead says the team will have the room it needs to take care of Donald under their salary cap.

“Every year the market changes based on last year’s (free-agent) crop signing and is there a new highest-paid player,” Snead said on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “We’ll have to manage that. Also, every year we have more UFAs and decisions to make.

“But Aaron is always going to be a big part of that puzzle. We’ll always keep room in the budget for Aaron Donald and work around him.”

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins will be a key part of the Rams’ offseason plans as well, but Donald is the best player on the roster and keeping him around and happy will be important as he’s scheduled to head into the final year of his rookie contract with the team.