Marlon Humphrey accused of stealing a phone charger

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2018, 12:42 PM EST
Getty Images

More details have surfaced concerning Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey‘s arrest on a robbery charge in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Humphrey was booked on a felony charge of third-degree robbery, which applies when use of force or threats of force is involved, on Thursday morning and the arrest is related to an incident in Tuscaloosa on January 13.

Stephanie Taylor of TuscaloosaNews.com reports, via an incident report from University of Alabama police, that Humphrey and three others were in an Uber to a hotel and Humphrey asked the driver to borrow his phone charger. When the vehicle arrived at the destination, Humphrey allegedly refused to return the charger and took other cables from the car. The driver told police that Humphrey elbowed him when he tried to recover the property. Officers responding to the call found Humphrey in the hotel with a cable that he said was his, but it did not fit his phone.

The Ravens released a statement on Thursday confirming that a phone charger is at the heart of the matter.

“Marlon told us that it was a misunderstanding regarding a $15 telephone charger, which he thought was his,” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. “Our understanding is that he has been interviewed by University of Alabama Police and is cooperating. We are monitoring the situation.”

Humphrey’s case can be reviewed by the NFL for possible discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy.

 

Permalink 52 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

52 responses to “Marlon Humphrey accused of stealing a phone charger

  3. I seriously don’t understand the mentality of these privileged athletes. Stealing phone chargers, crab legs, yelling F bombs at cameramen cause they care to get in your way. Grow up.

  10. He “stole” a $15 phone charger from an uber driver at 3 o’clock in the morning which he thought was his.

    I’d imagine at 3in the morning he might have been a little drunk, did the responsible thing, called an uber, and had a misunderstanding. Now maybe he’s a belligerent drunk but this doesn’t seem to be a call to action on his personal character or an indictment on anything but his stupidity while intoxicated.

  11. jman967 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:45 pm
    I seriously don’t understand the mentality of these privileged athletes. Stealing phone chargers, crab legs, yelling F bombs at cameramen cause they care to get in your way. Grow up.

    YA, because that’s that’s exactly the same, theft and being annoyed that a camera is in your face while your being treated. Couldn’t miss a chance to take a shot at Brady huh?

  13. This is where over policing needs to stop. Play a mediator and resolve the situation on the spot instead of arresting someone for stealing a charger. I am sure the cops time could have been utilized elsewhere.

  15. Cut him. He probably makes a hundred times more playing a game for six months out of the year than the driver he robbed earns in a whole year. He’s probably earned more in the NFL already than the driver will earn in his lifetime. To me, he has forfeited the privilege of playing in the NFL. Let him live on what he’s already earned, assuming he hasn’t wasted it on hookers and weed already.

  21. He’s probably already blown all his game checks. He’ll be one of many players who get high interest loans in the offseason.

  22. So tired of these privileged, entitled young people that seem all too common these days. Man up and take responsibility for your actions!

  24. He’ll get a slap on the wrist. Regular people like us would get something stupid on our record that we would have to explain to employers every time we apply for a job.

  25. Million dollar athlete vs I need extra money so I became an Uber driver. Who needs the charger most? Who is dumb enough to have this become an issue?

  26. Lemmy Aksyadis says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:52 pm
    jman967 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:45 pm
    I seriously don’t understand the mentality of these privileged athletes. Stealing phone chargers, crab legs, yelling F bombs at cameramen cause they care to get in your way. Grow up.

    YA, because that’s that’s exactly the same, theft and being annoyed that a camera is in your face while your being treated. Couldn’t miss a chance to take a shot at Brady huh?
    ———-

    I was talking about the privileged attitude. He wasn’t being treated, he was jogging onto the field and the camera guy was doing his job. I know, you fell to read the whole post and were just triggered that someone dare challenge his holiness, but these athletes think they are just above everyone else. That’s what I was talking about.

  28. Wow. This is why players should always drive themselves home at night. If you’re intoxicated you can’t just get into Ubers and risk a confrontation. SMH.

  30. so a guy that is scheduled to make $2.6 million next year steals a $15 phone charger? Hey, a man gotta eat, and a man gotta tweet…

  32. titangoon says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    This is where over policing needs to stop. Play a mediator and resolve the situation on the spot instead of arresting someone for stealing a charger.
    ___________________________________________

    What makes you think the primary reason he was arrested was the theft of the charger and not the ‘use of force or threats of force’ being involved? Do you really believe if Humphrey acted appropriately with either the driver or the cop he would have been cuffed and stuffed?

  34. Wait – so he basically strong-arms an Uber driver’s phone charger from him, claims it’s his when he’s confronted with it in his possession, but it doesn’t even fit his phone? It takes a special kind of stupid to go through all of this to steal something you can’t even use!

    I’d cut this JAMF immediately if I were the Ravens. I wouldn’t want that guy being associated with my team for another second.

  37. As a retired detective who once worked in a robbery unit, that qualifies as rob arrest. Ground ball. Not reduced by the Sgt and presented to the DA and Grand Jury as such.

    I would imagine it would be reduced to a Grand Larceny and CPSP. (criminal poss of stolen property). As in most Rob cases, the state can charge him even if the witness changes his mind but the plea would end up being just CPSP unless you want to risk having THAT Judge on a given day, which most people don’t. CPSP is time served and court fees. One day and $500 (plus your lawyer, as he has ‘means’).

    The criminal mind (which has been proven by studies) when it sees something, something tells it, it’s theirs to possess. They see it, they think it’s theirs, they take it by any ways necessary.

    He’s got some issues to address.

  39. Yep – that new car is totally mine. I know my keys don’t fit the ignition or the door but that car is mine.

    Completely believable. Very compelling.

  43. A former Crimson Tide star who is now an NFL player is being “investigated by University of Alabama police.” Please! Charges will be dropped after just a bit of pressure is applied by the “athletic supporters.” This kind of stuff gets swept under the rug at major college sports programs all the time. Only difference is this clown forgot he doesn’t play for Nick Saban anymore.

  44. Taking the charger while drunk is a misunderstanding. Elbowing the guy who took you home after a night of drinking is ridiculous. He should be grateful he left him charge his phone. Ive done some dumb drunk things, Ive never assaulted someone while they were working esp an Uber driver. Humphreys rating is sure to go down.

  47. The Ravens statement makes it sounds like it’s not a big deal because it’s only a $15 charger. But to me, that’s what does make it a big deal. This is a guy who made over $7 million last year and feels the need to steal a charger from a guy who might not even be making minimum wage driving people around. Even if he really thought it was his due to a misunderstanding, it’s a petty thing to assault someone over.

  49. Another example of the privilege and entitlement some of these jack wagon athletes think they have. They think they can do what they want to others, treat people like dirt and get away with it. The best lesson here would be to cut him and have no team pick him up and let him face reality. They are not all this way, thankfully, but it appears that too many are.

  50. myvietnamwasfightingtheclap says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:22 pm
    What we’ve learned… There’s Uber in Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa LEO have a great deal of time on their hands.
    —-

    This is like saying it’s a surprise there’s a mcDonald’s in a city of 100,000.

  51. Lemmy Aksyadis says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:52 pm
    jman967 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:45 pm
    I seriously don’t understand the mentality of these privileged athletes. Stealing phone chargers, crab legs, yelling F bombs at cameramen cause they care to get in your way. Grow up.

    YA, because that’s that’s exactly the same, theft and being annoyed that a camera is in your face while your being treated. Couldn’t miss a chance to take a shot at Brady huh?
    ———-

    I was talking about the privileged attitude. He wasn’t being treated, he was jogging onto the field and the camera guy was doing his job. I know, you fell to read the whole post and were just triggered that someone dare challenge his holiness, but these athletes think they are just above everyone else. That’s what I was talking about.
    __________________________________________

    The cameraman was also on the playing field and not looking where he was going. That’s what Brady was mad about. Right after he said it another Pat’s player jogging in the opposite direction came into camera view. Don’t know if he or another player had to avoid the cameraman but that would have been a stupid accident just to get a picture of Brady’s hand.

  52. jman967 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:07 pm
    Lemmy Aksyadis says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:52 pm
    jman967 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:45 pm
    I seriously don’t understand the mentality of these privileged athletes. Stealing phone chargers, crab legs, yelling F bombs at cameramen cause they care to get in your way. Grow up.

    YA, because that’s that’s exactly the same, theft and being annoyed that a camera is in your face while your being treated. Couldn’t miss a chance to take a shot at Brady huh?
    ———-

    I was talking about the privileged attitude. He wasn’t being treated, he was jogging onto the field and the camera guy was doing his job. I know, you fell to read the whole post and were just triggered that someone dare challenge his holiness, but these athletes think they are just above everyone else. That’s what I was talking about.

    So criminal and boorish behavior are the same in your book? Get a clue dude. Your phony explanation is quite transparent. How on earth can you lump those in? Should we include players that refuse to floss at bedtime? Your agenda is showing. Pathetic.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!