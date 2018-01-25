Marlon Humphrey accused of stealing a phone charger

Getty Images

More details have surfaced concerning Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey‘s arrest on a robbery charge in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Humphrey was booked on a felony charge of third-degree robbery, which applies when use of force or threats of force is involved, on Thursday morning and the arrest is related to an incident in Tuscaloosa on January 13.

Stephanie Taylor of TuscaloosaNews.com reports, via an incident report from University of Alabama police, that Humphrey and three others were in an Uber to a hotel and Humphrey asked the driver to borrow his phone charger. When the vehicle arrived at the destination, Humphrey allegedly refused to return the charger and took other cables from the car. The driver told police that Humphrey elbowed him when he tried to recover the property. Officers responding to the call found Humphrey in the hotel with a cable that he said was his, but it did not fit his phone.

The Ravens released a statement on Thursday confirming that a phone charger is at the heart of the matter.

“Marlon told us that it was a misunderstanding regarding a $15 telephone charger, which he thought was his,” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. “Our understanding is that he has been interviewed by University of Alabama Police and is cooperating. We are monitoring the situation.”

Humphrey’s case can be reviewed by the NFL for possible discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy.