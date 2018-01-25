Marlon Humphrey arrested in Alabama

Getty Images

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to Alabama after the end of his rookie season and he’s landed in some legal hot water in his home state.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office booking information shows that Humphrey was booked on Thursday for 3rd degree robbery. The felony charge applies in cases when the alleged perpetrator uses or threatens force against the owner of the property or another party present at the time of the robbery.

No details of what led to Humphrey’s arrest have been made public at this time. Humphrey has not made any comment, but did send a tweet early on Thursday morning saying that “life is good.”

Humphrey, who went to the University of Alabama, was a first-round pick last season and appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens. He ended his first NFL season with 34 tackles and two interceptions.