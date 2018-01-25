Marvin Lewis: We have to make it better; we have to be better

Getty Images

The Bengals missed the postseason the past two seasons. They, of course, have not won a playoff game since the 1990 season.

Marvin Lewis returns with a new contract but with the same goal he has had since arriving in 2003.

“We have to make it better. We have to be a better football team. I mean, we have to,” Lewis told Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’ve got a lot work ahead and players know that and understand that. They look forward to that. It’s that group of guys that’s going to lead them forward but they know what’s ahead.”

The Bengals have turned over their coaching staff, with owner and president Mike Brown citing the injection of fresh ideas as much needed in one of the team’s biggest coaching turnovers.

“It’s going to be new; it’s going to be different,” Lewis said, “so we’re going to have the [players’] attention, which is good. It’ll be a good spark for them to have. But we don’t have to reinvent the wheel. But we can certainly make it different, better.”