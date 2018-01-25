Mason Foster will stay in Washington for 2018 season

Getty Images

It’s not the impending free agent who has drawn the most attention heading into the 2018 offseason, but the Redskins have kept one of their players from hitting the open market.

The team announced on Thursday that they have re-signed linebacker Mason Foster. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Foster entered the league as a third-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2011 and landed in Washington in September 2015. Foster moved into the starting lineup the next year and maintained his spot on the first team in 2017, but his season came to an end after five games due to a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Foster had 31 tackles, a half-sack and an interceptions before getting hurt and compiled 161 tackles, a sack and two forced fumbles in his first two years with the team.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins headlines the list of potential free agents in Washington. Linebackers Zach Brown, Will Compton, Junior Galette, Chris Carter and Trent Murphy are also out of contract heading into the new league year.