Packers have no long-term concerns about Kevin King’s shoulder

Getty Images

Packers cornerback Kevin King is six weeks into his rehab from left shoulder surgery, and the Packers have no concerns about his long-term future.

“I wouldn’t think so,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said, via Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It sounds like everything is going good. You never like to see that with young players, but yeah, I don’t think so.”

King’s shoulder became an issue in training camp, and despite a harness, the shoulder dislocated frequently during the regular season. The Packers eventually placed him on injured reserve, and King underwent surgery for Dr. James Andrews to repair King’s labrum.

“These are young, healthy, high-level athletes,” said Gutekunst, who had roughly a dozen shoulder dislocations and multiple surgeries during his own playing career. “So I think hopefully — knock on wood — everything should be good there.”

King, a second-round pick, played in nine games and made five pass breakups.