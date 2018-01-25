Panthers hire Heath Farwell as overhaul of Seahawks’ staff continues

Getty Images

The Panthers hired former Seahawks assistant special teams coach Heath Farwell for the same position, Omar Ruiz of NFL Media reports.

Farwell, 36, spent the past two seasons in Seattle after playing for the Seahawks from 2011-14. He played 10 NFL seasons and made the Pro Bowl as a special teams player with the Vikings in 2009.

He will work with new special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn, whom the Panthers promoted.

It continues an overhaul of the Seahawks’ coaching staff. Dwaine Board won’t return as assistant defensive line coach, and Dave Canales will move from wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach, replacing Carl Smith. Seattle fired offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, offensive line coach Tom Cable, defensive coordinator Kris Richard and linebackers coach Michael Barrow and announced a mutual parting with senior defensive assistant Travis Jones.