Pat Shurmur continues filling out his Giants staff

Getty Images

The Giants landed James Bettcher as their defensive coordinator earlier this week and new head coach Pat Shurmur is continuing to fill out his defensive coaching staff.

Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that the team is set to hire defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo and defensive line coach Gary Emanuel. They are also reportedly set to retain linebackers coach Bill McGovern.

Anarumo was fired by the Dolphins this month after serving as their defensive backs coach since 2012. He also had a brief stint as interim defensive coordinator after Kevin Coyle was fired during the 2015 season before moving back to his original duties.

Emanuel spent the last six seasons on Chuck Pagano’s staff with the Colts, but is moving on after Pagano was fired at the end of the regular season. McGovern joined the Giants in 2016 and had his first NFL coaching experience with the Eagles from 2013-2015.