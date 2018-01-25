Randall McDaniel says Chris Doleman recovering after brain surgery “went well”

Getty Images

Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman is recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumor on Wednesday.

According to Mark Carig of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, former Minnesota Vikings teammate Randall McDaniel said the surgery went well.

Doleman was an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro who notched 150.5 career sacks. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2012.

Doleman played 14 seasons in the NFL with the Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers. The No. 4 overall pick in the draft in 1985, Doleman played his first nine seasons with the Vikings and closed his career with a final seasons in Minneapolis in 1999.

Hopefully his recovery from such a major surgery is smooth.