Report: Dan Campbell to interview for Vikings’ offensive coordinator job

Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell is the latest name to emerge as a candidate for the Vikings’ offensive coordinator job. He will interview with Mike Zimmer early next week, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Campbell, 41, played tight end for the Cowboys from 2003-05 when Zimmer served as the team’s defensive coordinator under Bill Parcells. Campbell has spent the past two seasons in New Orleans.

He served as the interim head coach of the Dolphins in 2015, going 5-7.

Former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, Vikings quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski and Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan also will interview with Minnesota, via various reports.