Report: Paul Pasqualoni an option for Matt Patricia’s Lions staff

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 25, 2018, 10:25 AM EST
Even though Matt Patricia can’t technically be offered the Lions job, he continues to work on building a staff for the job they may someday be able to talk to him about.

And the latest name to emerge would add some experience to that purely hypothetical (since the NFL and its members would never ignore clearly written rules) staff.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network (hey wait, that means they’re complicit in flaunting their own rules too), Boston college defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni has emerged as a possibility to be Patricia’s hypothetical defensive coordinator.

The 68-year-old Pasqualoni has worked as a coordinator with the Dolphins and Cowboys, and had position-coach stints with the Bears and Texans.

Patricia worked as a grad assistant at Syracuse when Pasqualoni was coaching there, and first-time head coaches generally benefit from having a few elders around them.

Hypothetically, of course.

10 responses to “Report: Paul Pasqualoni an option for Matt Patricia’s Lions staff

  1. Serious question. If Patricia isn’t yet officially the coach, how can he fire the entire defensive coaching staff now and start lining up new coaches already? If I’m on the current Lions defensive coaching staff, I’m already lining up my lawyer for a wrongful dismissal case.

  2. “If I’m on the current Lions defensive coaching staff, I’m already lining up my lawyer for a wrongful dismissal case.”

    As usual we tend to confuse workplace issues with civil rights. The Lions can fire whomever they like. There’s no protections in the Constitution concerning any inalienable right to coach football.

  4. I believe that most, if not all of the Lions coaching staff is under contract for 2018 so they are all getting paid either way for 2018.

  5. “If Patricia isn’t yet officially the coach, how can he fire the entire defensive coaching staff now and start lining up new coaches already?”

    The same way that bosses do it in the real world. “Your position will be eliminated in …, you should start looking now. I am more than willing to act as a reference for you.”

    Large companies do this all the time. A friend was told at Oracle a couple of years ago. I was told something similar by Symantec a decade ago.

    If the Lions GM told them this, then there is NOTHING wrong. Their boss has been fired, and their boss’s boss says, “You’re next after the superbowl.” It gives the coaches more time to network to find a job.

    As far as Patricia hiring people, same thing, it happens all the time in the real world. A ex-boss recruited me saying, “In a month, I am going to Company A, want to come?” He had already given his notice at his current company but it was not public knowledge. I am sure that Patricia has told the Patriots that he is accepting the position.

    Again, nothing wrong. Just real world business.

  6. ackattack22 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:30 am
    Serious question. If Patricia isn’t yet officially the coach, how can he fire the entire defensive coaching staff now and start lining up new coaches already? If I’m on the current Lions defensive coaching staff, I’m already lining up my lawyer for a wrongful dismissal case.
    ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
    Dude – Kocurek, the D-line Coach has got a new job as the Miami Dolphins D-line Coach and is reconnecting with Ndamukong Suh. There is no wrongful dismissal, he’s packed his family up and gone with no regrets. Good coach.

  7. Really, a quite simple explanation:
    Patricia, “In order for me to consider your job opening that you have advised me of, the following employees must have their employment terminated.”
    Lions GM, “I will consider your interest in the job, and, the conditions which you attach to it.”

  8. The Lions are doing these men a favor – they are letting them look for a job now while more jobs are available. Although they are being fired, they still have a contract and will still get paid if they don’t find another job. It’s all good…

    This happens every day in the real world as well – it’s a pretty simple concept.

  10. Thanks for the explanation guys. From every report I read it said clearly that Matt Patricia fired the staff and I wondered how he could do it if he wasn’t officially hired yet. What you said about the team doing it makes much more sense.

