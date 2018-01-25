Report: Paul Pasqualoni an option for Matt Patricia’s Lions staff

Getty Images

Even though Matt Patricia can’t technically be offered the Lions job, he continues to work on building a staff for the job they may someday be able to talk to him about.

And the latest name to emerge would add some experience to that purely hypothetical (since the NFL and its members would never ignore clearly written rules) staff.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network (hey wait, that means they’re complicit in flaunting their own rules too), Boston college defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni has emerged as a possibility to be Patricia’s hypothetical defensive coordinator.

The 68-year-old Pasqualoni has worked as a coordinator with the Dolphins and Cowboys, and had position-coach stints with the Bears and Texans.

Patricia worked as a grad assistant at Syracuse when Pasqualoni was coaching there, and first-time head coaches generally benefit from having a few elders around them.

Hypothetically, of course.