Rich McKay: New contract for Matt Ryan is a priority, but I can’t say when

The Falcons expect to sign quarterback Matt Ryan to a long-term contract extension, but they can’t say just how soon that will happen.

Falcons President & CEO Rich McKay said this morning on PFT Live that a deal should get done, he’s just not sure when.

“It’s not something that I’d look for in the coming weeks, but it is something that we’ll work on,” McKay said. “It will be a priority. We’ve already begun the discussion. Now, the question, when will that happen? These deals tend to have their own pace to them based on the sense of urgency on both sides, so I’m not going to give you a prediction.”

Ryan is heading into the final year of his five-year contract, and he’s scheduled to count $21.65 million against the salary cap this year. The Falcons are near the bottom of the league in available cap space for 2018, so a deal that guarantees Ryan more money going forward but reduces his cap hit in 2018 would make a lot of sense. It’s a deal that should get done before the season, but whether that’s in March or in August remains to be seen.