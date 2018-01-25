Richie Incognito: I “shook hands and hugged it out” with Yannick Ngakoue

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue said Wednesday that he and Bills guard Richie Incognito spoke to each other before a Pro Bowl practice and Incognito shared a bit about the meeting on Thursday.

It was the first time the two men saw each other since Ngakoue accused Incognito of using racial slurs during Jacksonville’s 10-3 win over Buffalo in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Incognito said “we are just going to keep it between us” in terms of the details of a conversation he believes was productive.

Incognito said he “apologized for my part in this” and “shook hands and hugged it out” with Ngakoue when the conversation was over.

“It was important for me to be able to speak man-to-man with Yannick about it,” Incognito told Peter King of SI.com. “It was a reminder how powerful our words can be. But it gets crazy out there. Real crazy. Things are said and done on the football field that are never said off the field, never seen off the field. What happens on the football field very often is not a reflection of who we are as people. That’s why I wanted to see him here. It’s a great setting to talk as men. Yannick is celebrating his first Pro Bowl—much deserved, and he is a heck of a pass-rusher, and we had our hands full with him when we played. And I was glad we were able to get together as men and talk about it. … I do think it’s dead. I hope it can be put to bed.”

Ngakoue declined to speak with King via a Jaguars spokesman. The NFL opened an investigation into the matter that remains open.