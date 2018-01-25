Stephen Jones: Ezekiel Elliott “can’t have these things that we call distractions”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2018, 10:20 AM EST
Getty Images

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones has talked about the need for wide receiver Dez Bryant to eliminate “distractionsa couple of times recently and Bryant’s not the only offensive player he puts in that category.

Jones sent a similar message to running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott contested a six-game suspension for much of last season before serving it in the second half of the year and was involved in a handful of other off-field incidents that landed him in headlines while the league was investigating a domestic violence allegation.

The Cowboys backed Elliott in his fight against the suspension, but Jones said he still needs to focus on making sure everything is moving in a positive direction.

“I know Zeke wants to be great — I’m convinced of that, that he wants to be great,” Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He’s also got to understand that, to be great, you can’t have these things that we call distractions and things of that nature. Things that take away, not only from him, but from our team. … Obviously, right up through the start of last season, there were things that were popping up. We haven’t seen that as of late and hopefully that’s a good indicator that he understands.”

Jerry Jones talked this week about making the offense friendlier to quarterback Dak Prescott. One way to help make that happen is to have Elliott available and focused on football for all 16 games.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Stephen Jones: Ezekiel Elliott “can’t have these things that we call distractions”

  3. “Jerry Jones talked this week about making the offense friendlier to quarterback Dak Prescott. One way to help make that happen is to have Elliott available and focused on football for all 16 games.”

    Absolutely!!

    This applies equally to every player on every team. And also, it does not matter why the distraction happens. Its that it happens at all that hurts the team. Thats why some players need to be more careful about going near situations where a distraction could possibly happen and regardless if whether or not its their direct fault.

  4. Cannot win consistently with players of low character. No team can. Off the field distractions cause a team to lose focus.

  5. It’s not distractions. It’s bad decisions and bad behavior. Zeke needs to take responsibility for his actions and the Cowboys need to stop enabling.

  6. The irony of Steven Jones comments is how the team continually backed him at every single opportunity, rather than tell him to take the suspension so the season could be salvaged. The Joneses are implicit in their standing idly by and watching all this crap unfold. They never or rarely in the moment condemn bad behavior. If they do, it’s a tepid slap on the wrist. They reap what they sow.

  7. Man. Stephen Jones is going all-in on his star players this offseason.

    Maybe there is one Jones who actually cares about the product on the field, and has some competence in making it better.

    What am I saying? It’s the Cowboys! The banana peel is always one step in front of them!

  8. Get off the high horse ladies. Not all players are going to be choir boys (in any environment), heck that even extends all the way up to the position of the presidency–Zeke just needs to have a tighter circle and stay away from the thirsty. He has a target on his back and he just needs to stay off of the headlines for things outside the scope of his football prowess.

  9. Jerry was the biggest distraction taking every opportunity to blast the league and commissioner while telling everyone it’s a slam dunk win for him in addition to his very public very petty fight over the commissioner’s contract extension.

  10. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones should have a talk with the Cowboys GM. When your GM repeatedly brings in ‘distracted’ guys you are going to have some of those things you ‘call distractions’ from time to time.

  13. I wonder if Cowboys players fail to see through the good cop/bad cop routine that Jerry and Stephen routinely use.

  15. So many players learn the hard way that many of the hangers on do not have their best interest at heart. Guys like zeke are a brand, a business, they have to manage themselves like one.

  17. sportoficionado says:

    Get off the high horse ladies. Not all players are going to be choir boys (in any environment), heck that even extends all the way up to the position of the presidency–Zeke just needs to have a tighter circle and stay away from the thirsty. He has a target on his back and he just needs to stay off of the headlines for things outside the scope of his football prowess.
    ———-
    *Zeke just needs to be a decent human being for a change.

  19. If you think you can quickly change the behavioral results of someone’s lifetime of culture/values influences you are going to be monumentally disappointed.

  20. I am an Eagles fan but it is obvious that Elliot makes a huge difference for the Cowboys. As for Bryant, he is clearly on the downside and not worth the trouble anymore. He has a hard time getting open and drops way too many balls. If I were the Jones family, I would concentrate on upgrading WR and the D so that if and when Sean Lee goes out, everything doesn’t fall apart. As an Eagles fan, I hope they do neither!

  21. Don’t bring in immature guys and then blame them. You might be able to fit one guy like that into a locker room full of mature men, but you can’t have a large collection of immature guys. I’ve always been under the impression that your dad lives for these “distractions”. It keeps him in the news cycle. He loves the attention. He probably wanted to draft Johnny Manziel. Maybe you need to have a son to father talk. Or maybe the apple didn’t fall far from the tree, and this is just a charade. If so, it’s working.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!