Thursday morning one-liners

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll talked about what he’s trying to accomplish as an offense.

Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry isn’t feeling optimistic about a return.

The Patriots haven’t generated many turnovers on defense.

The Jets are in an interesting spot in this year’s draftable QB market.

The Ravens were in the market for a certain free agent WR not that long ago.

The Bengals new WRs coach is trying to tap into the speed of John Ross.

Browns coach Hue Jackson isn’t fazed by new offensive coordinator Todd Haley’s personality.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger likes continuity, even with a change at coordinator.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson is apparently ahead of schedule in rehab (along with every other athlete who has ever rehabbed).

The Colts could benefit from a QB frenzy by taking the draft’s top pass-rusher.

A Jaguars fan family named their baby after QB Blake Bortles and CB Jalen Ramsey.

A look at the Titans offensive coordinator candidates.

The Broncos will have a new approach on special teams (which they needed).

The Chiefs are hanging onto defensive coordinator Bob Sutton.

Chargers LT Russell Okung is being credited for changing the culture there.

The Raiders have some stadium hurdles in Las Vegas.

Cowboys DL David Irving is going to have a hard time finding a long-term deal.

Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman loves that his new head coach is an “adult.”

Eagles LB Nigel Bradham‘s role has grown over the year.

Washington needs to keep a close eye on the RB crop at the Senior Bowl.

A look at who the Bears could use among Senior Bowl prospects.

The Lions have found a good year to be looking for RBs as well.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy is going back to basics on offense.

The Vikings have to do some self-scouting on defense.

The Falcons are going to have some roof work done before next season.

Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart has more skills to show off.

Saints coach Sean Payton’s trying to enjoy the Pro Bowl experience.

Parties involved deny bad blood between Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter and Payton.

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks is working quickly to assemble a staff.

The Rams can learn from previous letdowns.

49ers legend Jerry Rice is just joking, right?

The Seahawks continue to revamp on defense.