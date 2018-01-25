Tom Brady, Devin McCourty limited in practice

Getty Images

The Patriots added quarterback Tom Brady and safety Devin McCourty to their injury report Thursday.

Brady’s right hand limited him in the team’s work Thursday, and McCourty was limited with a shoulder injury.

The Patriots kept defensive tackle Malcom Brown (foot) out of practice after he was a limited participant Wednesday.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (concussion) and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (concussion) remained out of practice.

Running back Mike Gillislee (knee) and offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle (knee) remained limited.