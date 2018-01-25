Tom Brady, Devin McCourty limited in practice

Posted by Charean Williams on January 25, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
Getty Images

The Patriots added quarterback Tom Brady and safety Devin McCourty to their injury report Thursday.

Brady’s right hand limited him in the team’s work Thursday, and McCourty was limited with a shoulder injury.

The Patriots kept defensive tackle Malcom Brown (foot) out of practice after he was a limited participant Wednesday.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (concussion) and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (concussion) remained out of practice.

Running back Mike Gillislee (knee) and offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle (knee) remained limited.

8 responses to “Tom Brady, Devin McCourty limited in practice

  1. With Cannon on IR Waddle’s status is a concern. There’s a reason Fleming is a 3rd stringer. He struggled against Jax and that exposed Mason a bit, you can be sure that won’t be lost on the Eagles staff.

  2. I can’t wait to see how the NFL league office in conjunction with the Patriots and Referees draw up the game plan for Super Bowl 52. Gronk likely will be a game time decision; making a grand entrance high fiving fans and officials alike on his way onto the field. Pyrotechnics in the background. It’ll be so cool.

    Eagles will start strong, defensive line making plays in the first half. But then the refs will make sure they don’t call any holding on the Pats oline to ensure Brady has all day to make plays.

    Boy, it’s gonna be great. Hopefully someone will leak the script.

  4. i thumbs down your comment

    You’re right, it will be great. Lets face it no one wants riots in Phili, so the Pats will make sure that doesn’t happen.

  5. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    January 25, 2018 at 4:45 pm
    I will take gimpy Brady over healthy Foles. Patriots win comfortably

    —————————
    How can you be comfortable? Im not.

    You know when Belichick will be comfortable? The night after the Superbowl when he is heads down in video analyzing players and starting his prep for the 2018 season. The reason he will be comfortable about the Superbowl is because he will already have completely forgotten it.

