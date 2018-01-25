Tom Brady will pass Jerry Rice as oldest non-kicker in a Super Bowl

Getty Images

When Raiders wide receiver Jerry Rice took the field for the Raiders in the Super Bowl 15 years ago, he was, at age 40, the oldest non-kicker to play in the game. At Super Bowl LII, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will break that record.

Brady will be 40 years, 185 days old on Super Bowl Sunday. Rice was 40 years, 105 days when he played for the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII, and no one other than kickers and punters has played at an older age, before or since.

Four kickers and punters have played in the Super Bowl when they were older than Brady is now: Matt Stover was 42 when he kicked for the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV, Jeff Feagles was 41 when he punted for the Giants in Super Bowl XLII, Matt Bryant was 41 when he kicked for the Falcons at Super Bowl LI and Mike Horan was two days shy of his 41st birthday when he punted for the Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Brady thinks he can keep playing at a high level into his mid-40s, so he may some day be able to remove the “non-kicker” exception from this record.