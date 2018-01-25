Vikings expected to interview Sean Ryan for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Vikings’ search for an offensive coordinator will reportedly include a meeting with Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ryan is set to interview with the team on Monday. Ryan is currently in Mobile, Alabama with the rest of the Texans coaching staff for the Senior Bowl.

Ryan interviewed with the Browns this month before they hired Todd Haley as their offensive coordinator. He’s spent the last two years on Bill O’Brien’s staff in Houston and was with the Giants from 2007-2015 in a variety of offensive roles.

Former Seahawks and Vikings offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and current Vikings quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski have also been identified as candidates for an opening created when Pat Shurmur was hired as the Giants’ head coach.